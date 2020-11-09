Hyundai Says 96% of New Vehicles Come with Automatic Emergency Braking

During the past year, 96% of the Hyundai vehicles produced for sale in the U.S. offered Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) as standard equipment, meeting a voluntary industry commitment two years in advance of the deadline.

“Hyundai’s AEB safety technology, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, is now standard on 96% of our lineup of cars and SUVs,” said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. “We are proud to offer this life-saving technology on the vast majority of new Hyundai vehicles. It speaks to our organizational dedication to vehicle safety and the industry’s ability to work together and advance motor vehicle