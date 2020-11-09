Hyundai Says 96% of New Vehicles Come with Automatic Emergency Braking

During the past year, 96% of the Hyundai vehicles produced for sale in the U.S. offered Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) as standard equipment, meeting a voluntary industry commitment two years in advance of the deadline.
“Hyundai’s AEB safety technology, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, is now standard on 96% of our lineup of cars and SUVs,” said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. “We are proud to offer this life-saving technology on the vast majority of new Hyundai vehicles. It speaks to our organizational dedication to vehicle safety and the industry’s ability to work together and advance motor vehicle
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.