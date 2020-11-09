Honda Streamlines Auto Sales and Parts & Service Field Operations, Announces Manufacturing Organization Changes

Honda announced plans to streamline its auto sales and parts organization as well as manufacturing operations. In a significant move related to its Auto Sales and Parts & Service Business Units, American Honda announced plans to streamline its Auto Sales and Parts & Service Field operations to enable a more agile response to local market needs.

In January 2021, Honda and Acura zone offices will be restructured in order to improve communication between Dealers, Zone management and National Sales and Parts & Service management. The change includes four new Regional Manager positions that have been created to provide oversight of