Fix Auto UK Adds Corporate-Owned Collision Repair Center in Liverpool

Fix Auto UK has added its seventh location to its owned portfolio of collision repair center after taking over the building in Liverpool left vacant by Nationwide Accident Repair Services following its sale in September.

The repair center will be known as Fix Auto Liverpool South and will be managed by Lesley Knisz, who has worked at the site in various roles for nearly 30 years.

“This is an exciting next chapter for all of our new team members in Liverpool. Through no fault of their own, they faced major uncertainties but now have a bright and secure future