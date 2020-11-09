CollisionWeek

Allstate’s Clint Marlow Elected Chairman of National Auto Body Council Board of Directors

At the 2020 National Auto Body Council (NABC) Annual Meeting last week, the non-profit organization held its board elections for the upcoming year.  In addition to re-electing three board members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed four new members to its Board.

Clint Marlow from Allstate Insurance, seen here in a CollisionWeek video interview published in 2017, was elected chairman of the National Auto Body Council at its Annual Meeting last week.

Active members in attendance at the virtual NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next

