Nationwide’s Russ Sims Joins CIECA Board

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Russ Sims, property & casualty claims senior business consultant for Nationwide, joined CIECA’s board of trustees, effective immediately. In his new role, Sims will support CIECA’s mission to develop and promote electronic data integration standards that allow all segments of the collision industry to be more efficient.

“Insurance companies, rental companies, body shops, and other collision industry players are all looking at the same picture from different angles,” said Sims. “Regardless of their perspective, they all need to work together to