CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Nationwide’s Russ Sims Joins CIECA Board

Nationwide’s Russ Sims Joins CIECA Board

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Russ Sims, property & casualty claims senior business consultant for Nationwide, joined CIECA’s board of trustees, effective immediately. In his new role, Sims will support CIECA’s mission to develop and promote electronic data integration standards that allow all segments of the collision industry to be more efficient.

Russ Sims, from Nationwide, has joined CIECA’s board of trustees.

“Insurance companies, rental companies, body shops, and other collision industry players are all looking at the same picture from different angles,” said Sims. “Regardless of their perspective, they all need to work together to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey