NABC Announces Award Recipients

Berkshire Hathaway Automotive receives NABC President’s Award and CARSTAR Owner Sheila Samuel-Lefor Honored with NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award

The National Auto Body Council Body (NABC) has recognized leaders and philanthropists in the collision repair industry for the past two decades. Now, in celebration of its 25th anniversary, it is announcing the inaugural recipients of the revamped NABC Awards program to formally recognize leadership of and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.

For the 25th anniversary NABC Awards program, the organization is introducing two new awards in place of the previous ones – the NABC President’s Award and