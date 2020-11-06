CollisionWeek

IBISTV Global Summit Rescheduled to December 17

New coronavirus lockdown in UK forces postponement.

The International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) team announced it has postponed its broadcast until Thursday, December 17. The IBIS team was approaching the final stages of preparation for the launch of IBISTV Global Summit, scheduled for November 19, until the second wave coronavirus lockdown in England took effect this week.

IBIS 2020 Global Summit

Due to the lockdown it is no longer possible to build a physical television studio from which to stream the program live.

IBIS will be contacting all its current registrants with a view to honoring their bookings for the new date.

IBIS is

