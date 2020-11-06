Four-Week Moving Average U.S. Gasoline Consumption Down Nearly 11% Compared to Last Year on Week Ending October 30

The four-week moving average has declined four straight weeks to its lowest level compared to last year since before July 4 holiday.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending October 30 was down versus the previous week and the four-week moving average dropped below the 10% level compared to last year for the first time since early summer.

The weekly gasoline consumption statistic is a leading indicator of traffic volume that influences auto physical damage claims.

For the week ending October 30, gasoline consumption was down 2.4% versus the