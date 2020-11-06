Axalta Announces New Organizational Structure

Shift to global business unit-led structure expected to accelerate decision making, increase accountability and improve execution.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) announced plans to more closely align its global organization with its two global business segments to drive improved performance. This realignment follows the restructuring program announced over the summer and, together, the two initiatives are part of the Company’s ongoing program to increase organizational effectiveness and enable growth.

For the last seven years, Axalta has operated in a dynamic matrix organization consisting of regional leadership, global commercial business leadership and global functions where regional leadership had primary financial