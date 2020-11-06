Axalta Announces New Organizational Structure

Shift to global business unit-led structure expected to accelerate decision making, increase accountability and improve execution.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) announced plans to more closely align its global organization with its two global business segments to drive improved performance. This realignment follows the restructuring program announced over the summer and, together, the two initiatives are part of the Company’s ongoing program to increase organizational effectiveness and enable growth.
For the last seven years, Axalta has operated in a dynamic matrix organization consisting of regional leadership, global commercial business leadership and global functions where regional leadership had primary financial
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.