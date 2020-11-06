CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/MA Calls Right to Repair Ballot Victory Extraordinary Win for Independent Automotive and Collision Repair Facilities

AASP/MA Calls Right to Repair Ballot Victory Extraordinary Win for Independent Automotive and Collision Repair Facilities

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) applauds the more than two million voters who ensured passage of a critical ballot measure to strengthen and revise the state’s existing Right to Repair Law on Election Day this past Tuesday. Over 2.5 million votes in the Commonwealth, or 74.9%, voted yes on a ballot measure that seeks to improve the independent automotive repair and service industry’s access to OEM repair information and diagnostic data.

AASP-MA logo“This is an extraordinary win for independent automotive service and collision repair facilities in the Commonwealth,” comments AASP/MA Executive Director Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg. “The Right

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey