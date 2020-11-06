AASP/MA Calls Right to Repair Ballot Victory Extraordinary Win for Independent Automotive and Collision Repair Facilities

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) applauds the more than two million voters who ensured passage of a critical ballot measure to strengthen and revise the state’s existing Right to Repair Law on Election Day this past Tuesday. Over 2.5 million votes in the Commonwealth, or 74.9%, voted yes on a ballot measure that seeks to improve the independent automotive repair and service industry’s access to OEM repair information and diagnostic data.

“This is an extraordinary win for independent automotive service and collision repair facilities in the Commonwealth,” comments AASP/MA Executive Director Evangelos “Lucky” Papageorg. “The Right