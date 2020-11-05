New York Department of Financial Services Fines Allstate, State Farm, AIG, and Tri-State Insurance Companies $2.1 Million

Allstate and State Farm also pay $10.6 million in restitution to consumers.

New York State Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell announced that the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has fined Allstate Insurance Group, State Farm Insurance Group, AIG Property Casualty Company, and Tri-State Consumer Insurance Company a combined $2.1 million for violations of insurance statutes and regulations. Allstate and State Farm also paid a total of $10.6 million in consumer restitution. The fines and restitution are the result of DFS market conduct investigations of the insurers’ handling of personal automobile claims over several years.

“These fines are a