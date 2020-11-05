CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Boyd Group Opens New Collision Repair Center at Car Dealer Facility in Michigan

Boyd Group Opens New Collision Repair Center at Car Dealer Facility in Michigan

By Leave a Comment

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the opening of a second collision repair center in Waterford, Mich. Waterford is approximately 40 miles northwest of Detroit and between Gerber repair centers in Orion Township and Commerce Township. This new Gerber Collision & Glass repair center is on the property of a new car dealer which chose to no longer operate a collision repair facility.

Boyd Group“We are committed to growing our brand throughout North America. The opening of this location will enhance our ability to provide high-quality repairs to customers in this area,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “We

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey