Boyd Group Opens New Collision Repair Center at Car Dealer Facility in Michigan

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the opening of a second collision repair center in Waterford, Mich. Waterford is approximately 40 miles northwest of Detroit and between Gerber repair centers in Orion Township and Commerce Township. This new Gerber Collision & Glass repair center is on the property of a new car dealer which chose to no longer operate a collision repair facility.

“We are committed to growing our brand throughout North America. The opening of this location will enhance our ability to provide high-quality repairs to customers in this area,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “We