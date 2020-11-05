Auto Club Announces Third Round of Financial Relief for Auto Insurance Policyholders

The Automobile Club of Southern California announced that AAA members who insure their vehicles through the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club will receive a third round of premium refunds totaling approximately $46 million. This latest COVID-19 financial relief is in addition to almost $92 million in refunds provided in May and $58 million in July, bringing the total amount returned to Auto Club auto insurance policyholders to approximately $196 million.

Every policyholder with auto insurance in effect from Aug. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2020 will receive a 10% policy refund for this period. Refunds will be applied as a credit to the member’s policy. Checks will only be issued for policies that were canceled or that were paid in full. Members do not need to take any action to receive their refund.

For more than 20 years, the Interinsurance Exchange has paid annual dividends to auto insurance policyholders in California. Combined with this latest premium refund, the Auto Club anticipates that the amount returned to California policyholders in 2020 will total over $462 million.

The additional relief package is due to continued reduced driving and fewer claims as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

“While certain aspects of the economy have improved with more people returning to work, the pandemic’s ongoing impact on many Californians, including AAA members, is still being deeply felt,” said John Boyle, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We hope this refund can provide additional assistance to members.”

Free Roadside Assistance Continues for Medical Personnel

Also, the Auto Club will continue to provide free roadside assistance services to medical personnel and front-line first responders. The program helps these critical workers if they have a vehicle breakdown, battery problem, or flat tire. Medical personnel and first responders who need a service during this crisis can call 800-400-4222. Since this program was announced in May, the Auto Club has served more than 5,000 first responders and medical personnel.