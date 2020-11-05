Allstate Brand Auto Insurance Net Written Premiums Up 1.1% in Third Quarter

Allstate brand policies in force up just 0.1%. Company continues to advance its transformative growth plan.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) reported total revenues of $11.5 billion in the third quarter of 2020 increased 3.9% compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting net realized capital gains of $440 million and a 1.9% increase in Property-Liability insurance premiums earned. Partially offsetting was a $48 million reduction in net investment income due to lower fixed income yields.

Allstate brand auto insurance net written premium grew 1.1%, and policies in force increased 0.1% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the prior