WIN Kicks Off 2021 Sponsorship Campaign

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced the kick off its 2021 sponsorship campaign in that will continue through the spring of 2021.

WIN provides a forum to promote diverse perspectives, address industry challenges, and move the collision repair industry towards a successful future. The organization’s main goals are to:

1) Strengthen the Network,

2) Resource the Industry, and

3) Expand our capacity for the Collision Repair Industry.

WIN achieves its goals by hosting events and webinars, awarding scholarships, featuring the industry’s MIW-Most Influential Woman award, and offering countless other programs—all made possible by its sponsor’s financial support.

WIN sponsors are