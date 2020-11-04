CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / WIN Kicks Off 2021 Sponsorship Campaign

WIN Kicks Off 2021 Sponsorship Campaign

By Leave a Comment

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced the kick off its 2021 sponsorship campaign in that will continue through the spring of 2021.

Womens Industry NetworkWIN provides a forum to promote diverse perspectives, address industry challenges, and move the collision repair industry towards a successful future. The organization’s main goals are to:

1) Strengthen the Network,

2) Resource the Industry, and

3) Expand our capacity for the Collision Repair Industry.

WIN achieves its goals by hosting events and webinars, awarding scholarships, featuring the industry’s MIW-Most Influential Woman award, and offering countless other programs—all made possible by its sponsor’s financial support.

WIN sponsors are

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey