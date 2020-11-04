Boyd Group Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers in Michigan

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of three collision repair centers in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The three new Gerber Collision & Glass repair centers, located in Escanaba, Kingsford and Marquette, previously operated as Classic Auto Collision Centers originating in 1984 in Escanaba. A new repair center was built in 1990 and a second location opened in Marquette. The Escanaba location relocated to a newly built facility in 1992 and the Kingsford location was added in 1996.

The Upper Peninsula (UP) is a forested region bordering Northern Wisconsin and is connected to the Lower Peninsula of Michigan by