Sherwin-Williams Introduces New Solvent Refinish System

Sherwin-Williams, through its Automotive Finishes division, announced it recently introduced its Ultra BC8 Refinish System.

European-designed for simplicity and accuracy, Ultra BC8 features a compact system with 65 toners delivering on both color intensity and brilliance. Sherwin-Williams complemented this new color system with its PREMIUM brand of powerhouse primer surfacers and sealers and show-quality clears.

“With Ultra BC8, we have expanded our solvent portfolio with a premium solution and matched the performance and reputation of our undercoats and clears,” says Justin Binns, President & General Manager, Sherwin-Williams Automotive

