IAA Announces Third Quarter Revenue Down 5.4%

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced consolidated revenues decreased 5.4% to $338.0 million from $357.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 that ended September 27. Foreign currency movements had a positive impact of less than $0.1 million on revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Third quarter revenue through July 2020 includes $1.1 million of revenue from DDI, which was acquired on July 31, 2019. Prior year revenue included $3.6 million related to a non-cash adjustment for certain revenue agreements.

Excluding the impact of these items, organic revenue decreased 4.7% to $336.9 million, consisting of lower volume of