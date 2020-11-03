CSN Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Alberta

CSN Collision Centres announced an addition of CSN Strathmore to its network southern Alberta. CSN Strathmore Owner, John Carreon made the decision to join Team CSN in pursuit of a fresh start that promises to benefit the driving community of Strathmore.

“We are a family-oriented business with close ties to our community, so it makes sense because that’s exactly what CSN is known for.” said Carreon.

The community knows the Carreon’s well because of their other service businesses. They own a towing company, a mechanical repair facility, and a salvage yard. With an established footprint with their customer base and