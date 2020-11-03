Bosch and Hunter Engineering Partner on ADAS Calibration System

CollisionWeek

Bosch and Hunter Engineering announced today a collaboration to develop and sell advanced driver assistance calibration systems (ADAS) in North America.

Bosch Hunter ADAS Collaboration

Technicians will benefit from an integrated alignment system from two of the most-trusted repair industry brands that delivers repeatable and documented calibration. Combining Bosch’s experience in ADAS system technology with the quality and credibility expected from Hunter will deliver an innovative and accurate calibration system that every shop owner needs.

The integrated product includes a co-branded, Bosch-developed diagnostic tool, calibration fixture and associated hardware for ADAS system calibration for the majority of global automakers, and vehicle alignment systems from

