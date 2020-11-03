Balise Collision Repair Opens New Location in Massachusetts

Newest facility is the dealer collision repair facility operator’s third in Massachusetts and sixth in New England.

Balise Collision Repair, part of Balise Motor Sales, announced the opening of a sixth collision repair center on November 2. The new facility, at 90 High School Road Extension in Hyannis, Mass., and is the group’s third location in Massachusetts.

“Our new location is fantastic,” says Brian Stone, Vice President of Collision Operations for Balise Motor Sales. “The convenient location in Hyannis makes it easier for customers to find us, and this facility features state-of-the-art equipment and a well-trained team to repair any