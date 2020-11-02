Vehicle Service Group Expands Indiana Facility

The Vehicle Service Group (VSG), the operating company of the Dover Corporation that offers vehicle lifting, wheel service, collision repair and aftermarket OEM equipment, announced a $7 million expansion to its Madison, Ind. operation. The makeover will include a new paint line, improved manufacturing flow and increased manufacturing capacity.

Founded in 1925, VSG began manufacturing in Madison nearly 70 years ago, building all of its Rotary Lift products under one roof. Since then, many additions, builds and layout changes have occurred to support the company’s growth—most notably the construction