November 17 CIECA Webinar Examines Future of Electric Vehicles

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, scheduled for Tuesday, November 17 at noon (EST), will feature Mark Kaufman, Ford’s global director of electrification, presenting on The Future of Electric Vehicles.

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

Registration for the event is available online.

During the one-hour live presentation, Kaufman will talk about the expected timeline for the increased use of EVs and Ford’s approach to