Indiana Autobody Association November 4 Webinar Examines Future of Industry

The Indiana Autobody Association (IABA) announced it will host a virtual event at 2 p.m. (EST) on November 4 titled Your Body Shop, Your Future: How the Industry is Influenced and Changes You Can Make.
The webinar will include information on government relations, I-CAR and a Keynote presentation by Mike Anderson.
The agenda for the event is below, all time are EST:
- 2:00-2:15 – IABA President Andy Tylka- Indiana Autobody Introduction
- 2:15-2:45 – Jack Molodanof- Influencing the Government at a Shop Level
- 2:45-2:55 – I-CAR Todd Bonecutter-I-CAR Brief Update
- 3:00-4:00 – Keynote/Mike Anderson-Positioning Yourself in the Collision Industry
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.