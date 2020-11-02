CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ Virtual Membership Meeting Examines Insurance Claim Settlement Issues

AASP/NJ Virtual Membership Meeting Examines Insurance Claim Settlement Issues

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) hosted its annual virtual membership meeting via Zoom on October 29. The evening presentation featured guest speaker Jay Feinman, Rutgers Law professor and author of Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It.

Jay Feinman, author of Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It, presented at the October 29 AASP-NJ membership meeting.

Feinman’s discussion addressed the ongoing claim settlement issues auto body shops experience with various insurance companies.

“Things seem to be

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey