AASP/NJ Virtual Membership Meeting Examines Insurance Claim Settlement Issues

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) hosted its annual virtual membership meeting via Zoom on October 29. The evening presentation featured guest speaker Jay Feinman, Rutgers Law professor and author of Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It.

Feinman’s discussion addressed the ongoing claim settlement issues auto body shops experience with various insurance companies.

“Things seem to be