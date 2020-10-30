CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Progressive’s Eighth Annual Keys to Progress Giveaway Marks 750 Vehicles Donated to Military Families

Progressive’s Eighth Annual Keys to Progress Giveaway Marks 750 Vehicles Donated to Military Families

By Leave a Comment

For the eighth consecutive year, Progressive Insurance will continue its annual Keys to Progress vehicle donation on November 5. In advance of Veterans Day, 45 veterans in need across the country and their families will receive the keys to vehicles that will provide reliable transportation, helping them get back on the road and move forward in life.

Progressive Keys to ProgressThis year, Progressive worked with Enterprise Rent-A-Car to locate certified vehicles from Enterprise’s U.S. fleet of high-quality, late-model used cars, vans and SUVs that could be purchased and given away with funds provided by Progressive. The vehicles, with insurance paid for six months,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey