Progressive’s Eighth Annual Keys to Progress Giveaway Marks 750 Vehicles Donated to Military Families

For the eighth consecutive year, Progressive Insurance will continue its annual Keys to Progress vehicle donation on November 5. In advance of Veterans Day, 45 veterans in need across the country and their families will receive the keys to vehicles that will provide reliable transportation, helping them get back on the road and move forward in life.

This year, Progressive worked with Enterprise Rent-A-Car to locate certified vehicles from Enterprise’s U.S. fleet of high-quality, late-model used cars, vans and SUVs that could be purchased and given away with funds provided by Progressive. The vehicles, with insurance paid for six months,