Ford Launches Safety Insights Program to Help Cities Reduce Car Accidents

Ford announced the availability of a new tool to aid cities that uses connected vehicle data and artificial intelligence to help them build smart, safe transportation systems.

Safety Insights is a newly available web-based software tool for transportation planners and engineers from Ford that provides a detailed overview of road safety in cities. Using Safety Insights — which synchronizes crash data from multiple sources and combines it with Ford’s own connected vehicle data — city planners can identify streets and intersections that could be improved to increase safety.

The video embedded below explains the Safety Insights program.

