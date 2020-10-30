Collision Repair Facility Sales Remain Down Over 14% in September

Respondents to our most recent survey indicate sales in September compared to last year were down slightly more than in August. October projected to restart improvement.

While more collision repair facility operators responding to the most recent Collision Repair Business Conditions survey covering September reported that sales were up, the shop-size weighted sales comparison to last year declined slightly on the year-over-year basis compared to August. The projection for October sales was more hopeful.

As our earlier studies had indicated, business had been fairly robust for many respondents in January and February, with over three-quarters of respondents reporting the same