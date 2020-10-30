Collision Repair Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Student Uniforms

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is seeking industry sponsorship for high school and college collision repair school programs nationwide to provide students with work uniforms. Instructors that have received these uniforms for their students in the past have shared that their students feel a new sense of pride and professionalism when wearing them. Collision repair school programs showcasing a professional appearance is key factor to attract the best students possible to their programs and this opportunity allows local businesses to help local schools through CREF.

Alex Defas, Collision Instructor at Middlesex County Vocational & Technical School in Piscataway, N.J. said, “Providing uniforms for students at an entry-level helps them assimilate and become part of an ever growing and changing collision industry. Students become empowered to know that they are technicians in the making, allowing it to be more gratifying learning and teaching this trade.”

“A lot of my students do not have many clothes of their own and want to keep what they have in great shape, so uniforms are crucial to getting them motivated. Also, we strive to teach them professionals and ‘real world’ experiences, so this is a must,” said Nick Perry, Collision Instructor at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School in Boston, Mass.

For $50 per student, each would receive a brand-new pair of Cintas work pants, work shirt, ear plugs, and safety glasses. Those businesses that sponsor at least (20) students will have their logos added to the work shirts.

Schools listed below have completed CREF’s most recent annual school survey, which helps collect data on their collision programs, and makes them eligible for support opportunities such as uniform sponsorship. Industry members who work with other high school and college collision school program that are not listed should contact CREF to assist in having them complete the survey. Industry members interested in uniform sponsorship should contact Tiffany Bulak, CREF Development and Marketing Coordinator at Tiffany.Bulak@ed-foundation.org.