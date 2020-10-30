CollisionWeek

Collision Repair Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Student Uniforms

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is seeking industry sponsorship for high school and college collision repair school programs nationwide to provide students with work uniforms. Instructors that have received these uniforms for their students in the past have shared that their students feel a new sense of pride and professionalism when wearing them. Collision repair school programs showcasing a professional appearance is key factor to attract the best students possible to their programs and this opportunity allows local businesses to help local schools through CREF.

Alex Defas, Collision Instructor at Middlesex County Vocational & Technical School in Piscataway, N.J. said, “Providing uniforms for students at an entry-level helps them assimilate and become part of an ever growing and changing collision industry. Students become empowered to know that they are technicians in the making, allowing it to be more gratifying learning and teaching this trade.”

“A lot of my students do not have many clothes of their own and want to keep what they have in great shape, so uniforms are crucial to getting them motivated. Also, we strive to teach them professionals and ‘real world’ experiences, so this is a must,” said Nick Perry, Collision Instructor at Madison Park Technical Vocational High School in Boston, Mass.

For $50 per student, each would receive a brand-new pair of Cintas work pants, work shirt, ear plugs, and safety glasses. Those businesses that sponsor at least (20) students will have their logos added to the work shirts.

Schools listed below have completed CREF’s most recent annual school survey, which helps collect data on their collision programs, and makes them eligible for support opportunities such as uniform sponsorship. Industry members who work with other high school and college collision school program that are not listed should contact CREF to assist in having them complete the survey. Industry members interested in uniform sponsorship should contact Tiffany Bulak, CREF Development and Marketing Coordinator at Tiffany.Bulak@ed-foundation.org.

SchoolCityST# of StudentsUniform Sponsorship
DeKalb County Technology CenterRainsvilleAL36$1,800
Gardendale High SchoolGardendaleAL50$2,500
Allen Thornton Career Technical CenterKillenAL31$1,550
Limestone County Career Technical CenterAthensAL35$1,750
Shelby County Career Technical Educational CenterColumbianaAL26$1,300
Cleburne County Career Technology SchoolHeflinAL16$800
Earnest Pruett Center of TechnologyHollywoodAL36$1,800
Walker County Center of TechnologyJasperAL43$2,150
A.P. Brewer High SchoolSomervilleAL68$3,400
North Central Career CenterLeslieAR7$350
Arkansas State University-NewportMarked TreeAR12$600
West-MEC High SchoolPhoenixAZ16$800
Metro Tech High SchoolPhoenixAZ55$2,750
El Camino CollegeTorranceCA80$4,000
Fresno City CollegeFresnoCA16$800
Cerritos Community CollegeNorwalkCA130$6,500
Contra Costa CollegeSan PabloCA50$2,500
Allan Hancock CollegeSanta MariaCA50$2,500
Central Learning Adult School SiteFresnoCA24$1,200
Morgan Community CollegeFt. MorganCO14$700
Bollman Technical Education CenterThorntonCO52$2,600
Aims Community CollegeWindsorCO33$1,650
Paul M. Hodgson Vocational Technical SchoolNewarkDE58$2,900
Sussex Technical High SchoolGeorgetownDE30$1,500
Cocoa High SchoolCocoaFL200$10,000
Seminole High SchoolSanfordFL30$1,500
Middleburg High SchoolMiddleburgFL60$3,000
Tampa Bay Technical High SchoolTampaFL80$4,000
Sheridan Technical CollegeHollywoodFL15$750
Lake Technical CollegeEustisFL26$1,300
Maxwell High School of TechnologyLawrencevilleGA82$4,100
Chattahoochee Technical CollegeJasperGA12$600
North Georgia Technical CollegeClarkesvilleGA15$750
Honolulu Community CollegeHonoluluHI23$1,150
Mililani High SchoolMililaniHI29$1,450
Southeastern Community CollegeWest BurlingtonIA10$500
Scott Community CollegeBettendorfIA6$300
Hawkeye Community CollegeWaterlooIA10$500
Lewis-Clark State CollegeLewistonID9$450
College of Southern IdahoTwin FallsID15$750
Minico High SchoolRupertID45$2,250
Thornton Fractional Center for Academics and TechnologyCalumet CityIL37$1,850
Marengo Comm High SchoolMarengoIL12$600
John A. Logan CollegeCartervilleIL23$1,150
Okaw Area Vocational CenterVandaliaIL19$950
Indian Valley Vocational CenterSandwichIL20$1,000
Kennedy King CollegeChicagoIL25$1,250
Woodruff Career and Technical CenterPeoriaIL38$1,900
Kokomo Area Career CenterKokomoIN54$2,700
Area 30 Career CenterGreencastleIN17$850
J. Everett Light Career CenterIndianapolisIN56$2,800
Lincoln College of Technology IndianapolisIndianapolisIN85$4,250
Prosser Career Education CenterNew AlbanyIN72$3,600
Coffeyville Community CollegeColumbusKS10$500
Seward County Community CollegeLiberalKS36$1,800
Salina Area Technical CollegeSalinaKS27$1,350
Paducah Area Technology CenterPaducahKY40$2,000
Eastside Technical CenterLexingtonKY23$1,150
Morgan County ATCWest LibertyKY60$3,000
Gateway Community & Technical CollegeFt. WrightKY8$400
Walker High SchoolWalkerLA25$1,250
Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical High SchoolFitchburgMA66$3,300
Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High SchoolCharltonMA44$2,200
Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical SchoolSouth EastonMA32$1,600
Greater Lowell Technical High SchoolTyngsboroMA41$2,050
Cape Cod Regional Technical High SchoolHarwichMA37$1,850
Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational SchoolWakefieldMA50$2,500
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High SchoolFranklinMA19$950
Smith Vocational and Agricultural High SchoolNorthamptonMA31$1,550
Center for Applied Technology SouthEdgewaterMD42$2,100
Harford Technical High SchoolBel AirMD40$2,000
Washington County Technical High SchoolHagerstownMD26$1,300
Gaithersburg High SchoolGaithersburgMD72$3,600
Region Two School of Applied TechnologyHoultonME24$1,200
Oxford Hills Technical SchoolSouth ParisME33$1,650
Sanford Regional Technical CenterSanfordME32$1,600
Mid-Coast School of TechnologyRocklandME21$1,050
Tuscola Technology CenterCaroMI26$1,300
Bay-Arenac ISD Career CenterBay CityMI18$900
Kent Career Technical CenterGrand RapidsMI90$4,500
South Central CollegeNorth MankatoMN28$1,400
Dakota County Technical CollegeRosemountMN36$1,800
Saint Cloud Technical and Community CollegeSaint CloudMN12$600
Northland Community & Technical CollegeThief River FallsMN15$750
Ridgewater CollegeWillmarMN22$1,100
Lake Career & Tech CenterCamdentonMO30$1,500
Nichols Career CenterJefferson CityMO20$1,000
Sikeston Career Technology CenterSikestonMO15$750
Dallas County Technical CenterLouisburgMO10$500
Arcadia Valley Career TechIrontonMO12$600
Unitec Career CenterBonne TerreMO39$1,950
Cape Girardeau Career & Technology CenterCape GirardeauMO28$1,400
Lex La-Ray Technical CenterLexingtonMO17$850
Kennett Career and Technology CenterKennettMO26$1,300
Gibson Technical CenterReeds SpringMO18$900
Moberly Area Technical CenterMoberlyMO30$1,500
Rolla Technical InstituteRollaMO35$1,750
Itawamba Career and Technical CenterFultonMS30$1,500
City College at Montana State University BillingsBillingsMT17$850
Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayettevilleNC90$4,500
Career Academy & Technical SchoolTroutmanNC25$1,250
Southeast Guilford High SchoolGreensboroNC72$3,600
Guilford Technical Community CollegeJamestownNC28$1,400
Central Academy of Technology and ArtsMonroeNC19$950
Forsyth Tech Community CollegeWinston SalemNC34$1,700
Central Carolina Community CollegeSanfordNC3$150
Westover High SchoolFayettevilleNC47$2,350
Sandhills Community CollegePinehurstNC11$550
North Dakota State College of ScienceWahpetonND15$750
Southeast Community CollegeMilfordNE25$1,250
Metropolitan Community CollegeOmahaNE50$2,500
Raymond Central High SchoolRaymondNE6$300
Northeast Community CollegeNorfolkNE20$1,000
Western Nebraska Community CollegeScottsbluffNE22$1,100
Dover High School and Regional Career Technical CenterDoverNH30$1,500
Bergen Technical School Paramus CampusParamusNJ33$1,650
GST BOCESPainted PostNY15$750
Sullivan County BOCESLibertyNY18$900
Ellicottville Career and Technical CenterEllicottvilleNY16$800
W.D. Ormsby Educational CenterEast AuroraNY26$1,300
Monroe 2 Orleans Career CenterSpencerportNY30$1,500
LoGuidice Educational CenterFredoniaNY39$1,950
GST BOCES Bush CampusElmiraNY20$1,000
New York Automotive & Diesel InstituteJamaicaNY45$2,250
Erie Community College South CampusOrchard ParkNY32$1,600
Erie 1 BOCES Kenton Career CenterTonawondaNY32$1,600
Champlain Valley Educational ServicesPlattsburghNY20$1,000
Genesee Valley BOCESMt. MorrisNY13$650
Thomas A Edison CTE High SchoolJamaicaNY31$1,550
Cayuga Onondaga BOCESAuburnNY16$800
Four County Career CenterArchboldOH14$700
Waite High SchoolToledoOH45$2,250
Parma Senior High SchoolParmaOH35$1,750
Mahoning County Career and Technical CenterCanfieldOH27$1,350
EHOVE Career CenterMilanOH21$1,050
Sentinel Career CenterTiffinOH30$1,500
Ashtabula County Career and Technical CampusJeffersonOH17$850
Collins Career CenterChesapeakeOH22$1,100
Tri-County Career CenterNelsonvilleOH26$1,300
Greene County Career CenterXeniaOH21$1,050
Jefferson County JVSBloomingdaleOH12$600
Diamond Oaks Career CenterCincinnatiOH21$1,050
Miami Valley Career Technology CtrEnglewoodOH33$1,650
Pioneer Career & Technology CenterShelbyOH29$1,450
Autry Technology CenterEnidOK37$1,850
Northeast Tech AftonAftonOK35$1,750
Mid-Del Technology CenterMidwest CityOK21$1,050
CV Tech ChickashaChickashaOK31$1,550
Great Plains Technology CenterLawtonOK32$1,600
Southern TechArdmoreOK28$1,400
Cumberland Perry Area Vocational Technical SchoolMechanicsburgPA32$1,600
Eastern Center for Arts and TechnologyWillow GrovePA41$2,050
Forbes Road Career and Technology CenterMonroevillePA41$2,050
Rosedale Technical CollegePittsburghPA27$1,350
North Montco Technical Career CenterLansdalePA40$2,000
Career Technology Center of Lackawanna CountyScrantonPA18$900
Erie High SchoolEriePA48$2,400
Indiana County Technology CenterIndianaPA41$2,050
Columbia Montour Area Vocational Technical SchoolBloomsburgPA42$2,100
Somerset County Technology CenterSomersetPA40$2,000
Berks Career and Technology CenterLeesportPA35$1,750
Northern Tier Career CenterTowandaPA35$1,750
Bethlehem Area Vocational Technical SchoolBethlehemPA48$2,400
The Workshop High SchoolPhiladelphiaPA35$1,750
Beaver County Career &Technology CenterMonacaPA33$1,650
Central Montco Technical High SchoolPlymouth MeetingPA32$1,600
Bucks County Technical High SchoolFairless HillsPA39$1,950
Lebanon County Career and Technology CenterLebanonPA27$1,350
Dauphin County Technical SchoolHarrisburgPA17$850
Berks Career and Technology CenterOleyPA36$1,800
Butler Area County Vocational Technical SchoolButlerPA32$1,600
Union County Career CenterUnionSC50$2,500
Enoree Career CenterGreenvilleSC24$1,200
Applied Technology CenterRock HillSC50$2,500
Hamilton Career and Technology CenterWestminsterSC20$1,000
Irmo High SchoolColumbiaSC35$1,750
Lexington Technology CenterLexingtonSC45$2,250
PALM Charter High SchoolConwaySC49$2,450
Lexington 2 Innovation CenterCayceSC16$800
G Frank Russell Technology CenterGreenwoodSC25$1,250
Newberry County Career CenterNewberrySC15$750
Sumter Career and Technology CenterSumterSC31$1,550
Lake Area Technical InstituteWatertownSD33$1,650
Northwest High SchoolClarksvilleTN65$3,250
Unicoi County CTE SchoolErwinTN15$750
Tennessee College of Applied Technology CrossvilleCrossvilleTN20$1,000
Unaka High SchoolElizabethtonTN75$3,750
Bradley Central High SchoolClevelandTN25$1,250
Sevier County High SchoolSeviervilleTN61$3,050
Lockhart High schoolLockhartTX53$2,650
Kingwood Park High SchoolKingwoodTX73$3,650
McAllen MemorialMcAllenTX39$1,950
St. Philip’s CollegeSan AntonioTX31$1,550
Texarkana CollegeTexarkanaTX8$400
Joe Calvillo Career and Technology ComplexWeslacoTX25$1,250
West Texas Training CenterSan AngeloTX35$1,750
Reagan Early College High SchoolAustinTX83$4,150
Universal Technical InstituteHoustonTX25$1,250
Austin Community CollegeAustinTX36$1,800
Skyline High SchoolDallasTX23$1,150
South Garland High SchoolGarlandTX175$8,750
Harlingen High SchoolHarlingenTX35$1,750
South Plains CollegeLevellandTX12$600
Collin CollegeAllenTX14$700
Judson High SchoolConverseTX66$3,300
J B Hensler College & Career CenterManvelTX26$1,300
Salt Lake Community CollegeSandyUT36$1,800
Ogden High SchoolOgdenUT73$3,650
Granger High SchoolWest Valley CityUT150$7,500
Bridgerland Technical CollegeLoganUT53$2,650
Ridgeview High schoolClintwoodVA30$1,500
Fauquier High SchoolWarrentonVA42$2,100
Academies of LoudounLeesburgVA37$1,850
Dowell J Howard CenterWinchesterVA30$1,500
Spotsylvania Career and Technical CenterSpotsylvaniaVA20$1,000
Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education CenterCharlottesvilleVA31$1,550
Hopewell High SchoolHopewellVA32$1,600
Smyth Career and Technology CenterMarionVA25$1,250
Rowanty Technical CenterCarsonVA41$2,050
Washington County Career and Technology CenterAbingdonVA40$2,000
Chantilly Governor’s STEM AcademyChantillyVA77$3,850
Richmond Technical CenterRichmondVA22$1,100
Stafford Technical CenterRutlandVT18$900
Burlington Technical CenterBurlingtonVT21$1,050
Wenatchee Valley TechWenatcheeWA50$2,500
Bellingham Technical CollegeBellinghamWA16$800
Tri-Tech Skills CenterKennewickWA35$1,750
Lakeshore Technical CollegeClevelandWI18$900
Chippewa Valley Technical CollegeEau ClaireWI12$600
Wood County Technical CenterParkersburgWV15$750
Fred W Eberle Technical CenterBuckhannonWV25$1,250
Tucker County High School Career ComplexHambletonWV22$1,100
Brooke High SchoolFollensbeeWV28$1,400
Carver Career CenterCharlestonWV24$1,200
Laramie County Community CollegeCheyenneWY6$300

