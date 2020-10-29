Retail Vehicle Sales Projected to Rise Above 2019 Levels for Second Consecutive Month

J.D. Power and LMC Automotive also project total new vehicle sales up on selling day adjusted basis.

New-vehicle retail sales for the month of October are expected to be up from October 2019, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales for new vehicles are projected to reach 1,187,800 units, a 3.0% increase compared with October 2019 when adjusted for selling days. October 2020 contains one additional selling day over October 2019. Comparing the same sales volume without adjusting for the number of selling days translates to an increase of 6.8% year over year.

