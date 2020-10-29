LKQ Reports Revenue Down 3.2% in Third Quarter Compared to Last Year

LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) today reported third quarter 2020 revenue was $3.0 billion, down 3.2% year-over-year. The company’s overall parts and services organic revenue declined 4.5% year-over-year during the quarter. The net impact of acquisition and divestitures revenue was -1.0% and foreign exchange rates was 2.1%, for a total parts and services revenue decline of 3.4%.

However, North America organic revenue for parts and services declined by 11.3%.

“We delivered exceptionally strong third quarter results owing to the resilience and dedication of the entire LKQ organization. I couldn’t be prouder of what our global team accomplished during these unprecedented times,”