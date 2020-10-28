Solera Announces Advancements in Qapter AI Collision Repair Solution in Collaboration with Google Cloud

Solera Holdings, Inc. today announced new updates in its A.I.-based, end-to-end claims management platform, Qapter.

Qapter enables collision repair ecosystem participants to accelerate the introduction of A.I. in their workflows, without the risks, costs and limitations inherent in point solutions. A collaboration between Qapter’s A.I. and Google Cloud infrastructure enables the solution to scale globally, and for any vehicle make and model.

In the automotive claims industry, moving rapidly from photo to estimate is one of the most difficult problems to solve. Where other solutions use simple statistical algorithms to project an estimate from an image, Solera uses proven Repair