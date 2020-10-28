myASE Web Portal Now Open for Registration

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has launched its new myASE web portal where repair and service professionals can register, schedule tests and view certification information.

“We are very pleased to announce that the enhanced myASE web portal is open for business, providing a more intuitive, user-friendly online experience and increasing the level of service that ASE provides,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “The newly designed dashboard streamlines the entire registration and certification process. We encourage all service professionals to log on, view the significant enhancements and register for their next certification exam.”

