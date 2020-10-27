Tradiebot’s Mario Dimovski Recognized as IBIS Leading Light

The International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS), the global conference and networking provider for collision repair industry leaders and influencers, has named Tradiebot’s Mario Dimovski as one of the industry’s leading lights.

Dimovski, an Industry 4.0 futurist and innovator, is being recognized for his influence and many contributions to digital transformation, and for promoting the immersive technologies of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in areas of training, information delivery and digital productivity management.

Earlier this year, CollisionWeek published a video interview with Dimovski, who detailed the company’s work on virtual and augmented reality systems as well as its