Sherwin-Williams Announces Grand Prize Winner of Spray Your Way Design Contest

Online voters have chosen Julian Dodd of Unionville, Va. as the winner of the Spray Your Way Design Contest hosted by Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes and spray gun manufacturer SATA. Dodd’s colorful, tie-dye design will be featured on 1,000 special edition SATA X5500 spray guns in 2021.

The contest invited participants to submit their original spray gun artwork to SATA’s custom design site. From there, Sherwin-Williams chose three semi-finalist designs based on the following criteria: composition, creativity, uniqueness and color. More than 100 entries were submitted between Aug. 3 and Sept. 30, and designs ranged widely, not only in color, but