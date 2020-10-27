CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto USA Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in California

Fix Auto USA Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in California

By Leave a Comment

Addition of Maserati-certified center adds to Los Angeles market presence.

Fix Auto USA announced the addition of Maserati-certified Fix Auto Walnut in Los Angeles, Calif. to its collision repair center network. Fix Auto Walnut is locally owned and operated by brothers Salvador and Juan Carlos Sanchez, and managed by Danny Provenza.  

Fix Auto Walnut

“It’s an absolute pleasure to welcome Fix Auto Walnut to our growing family of operators. Salvador, Juan Carlos, and Danny have built quite a reputation throughout the LA Metro market for providing high quality repairs to those with Maseratis and other high performance vehicles,” stated Fix Auto USA President,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey