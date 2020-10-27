Fix Auto USA Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in California

Addition of Maserati-certified center adds to Los Angeles market presence.

Fix Auto USA announced the addition of Maserati-certified Fix Auto Walnut in Los Angeles, Calif. to its collision repair center network. Fix Auto Walnut is locally owned and operated by brothers Salvador and Juan Carlos Sanchez, and managed by Danny Provenza.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to welcome Fix Auto Walnut to our growing family of operators. Salvador, Juan Carlos, and Danny have built quite a reputation throughout the LA Metro market for providing high quality repairs to those with Maseratis and other high performance vehicles,” stated Fix Auto USA President,