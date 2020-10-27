Elephant Insurance Allows Majority of Employees to Continue Working from Home Through July 2021

Elephant Insurance recently announced plans to have the majority of its employees work remotely until at least July 31, 2021.

“The most important thing we can do as an employer is to keep our employees safe,” said Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant Insurance. “With the uncertainly of the pandemic into the first half of the year, we wanted to plan ahead to provide clarity and consistency for all our employees, especially working parents. The feedback from our team so far is that they are appreciative of the decision and the concern for safety above all else.”

In May, Elephant announced