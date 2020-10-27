ASA Urges Shops to Contact Congress on New COVID-19 Relief Stimulus Package

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) reports that talks continue this week in Congress between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, other Republican congressional leaders, and members of the Trump Administration to finalize another stimulus package for COVID-19 relief. Speaker Pelosi and Secretary Mnuchin have been negotiating for weeks over the size and scope of the bill.

If passed, a new stimulus package would provide aid for individuals and businesses struggling due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Legislators are considering a second round of direct individual payments of $1200. According to the association, the most