Tom Elder Elected President of AASP National Board

New Jersey collision repair facility owner has served as vice president of national trade association since 2018.
The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that Tom Elder, the state association’s current treasurer and past president, was elected president of the AASP National Board during their virtual semi-annual meeting held October 20.
For the past two years, Elder has served as vice president of AASP National. He is a longtime member of AASP/NJ and has been actively involved with local collision and mechanical repair associations since the 1980s. He is the president of Compact Kars, Inc. of
