SCRS Announces Virtual OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit Lineup

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced the lineup of its 2020 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit virtual sessions.

Complete information and Registration for the paid event is available online.

Summit sessions that will be released on Thursday, November 5 at 10:00 a.m. (EST) will include:

GM: Global perspective on electrification, safety systems, emerging trends and collision repair

Join GM subject matter experts as they elaborate on the global strategy surrounding electrification of vehicles in the mass market, ADAS and safety systems, emerging trends within new vehicle platforms and the future of collision repair. The remote panel will be: