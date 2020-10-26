California Towing Company Owners Alleged Part of Insurance Fraud Scheme

Towing company owners Bandar “Charlie” Albadawi, 57, and Sleiman “Slim” Zeinaty, 59, along with their employee Shelley Blowers, 50, were arrested on multiple felony counts of insurance fraud and filing false documents after allegedly altering tow records to further a client’s false insurance claim.

Albadawi and Zeinaty are co-owners of All Desert Towing, a commercial tow company, which at the time, participated in the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Rotation Tow Program for San Bernardino County. A joint investigation by the California Department of Insurance and the CHP Investigative Services Unit found that Albadawi, Zeinaty, and Blowers falsified a tow bill