PartsTrader to Host Virtual Collision Repair Industry Update November 5

PartsTrader announced a virtual collision repair industry update event. The free, live, interactive event offers a way for industry professionals to get vital information about current trends affecting their business.

This webinar event will be held on November 5th, at 2 p.m. (EST).

Registration for the event is available online.

“2020 has been an incredibly challenging year; I look forward to sharing insights on the current impact to our industry, and to look at trends to watch for the future,” says Greg Horn, Chief Innovation Officer at PartsTrader.

The event will include: