IAA Expands Branches in Maryland and Virginia

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced the expansion of its Baltimore, Md. and Culpeper, Va. branch locations. The additional acreage at these two locations will accommodate strong customer demand and increased inventory needs for the growing East Coast market. These expansions will increase the capacity of the 60 branches in this market.

“Fueled by our industry leading service and global buyer base, IAA has continued to see significant volume growth from the East Coast,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “By investing strategically, we are committed to exceeding our growing customers’ needs in this market. The inventory acreage in Baltimore