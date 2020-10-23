CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Colors on Parade Adds Mobile Reconditioning Franchise in California

Colors on Parade Adds Mobile Reconditioning Franchise in California

By Leave a Comment

Colors on Parade, the mobile onsite auto repair services franchise, announced the opening of its newest franchise location in Riverside, California. Servicing the Riverside County area, the new franchise is owned and operated by Donald Basile-Gregg.

Donald Basile-Gregg is the newest Colors on Parade franchisee. The business will service Riverside County, Calif.

Working alongside Area Developer, Steve Vines, Donald will bring EcoSmart mobile automotive reconditioning services to the Riverside community at an affordable price. In addition, the new franchise will provide car dealerships with the highest quality reconditioning services for their inventory with a quick turnaround time.

A Southern California

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey