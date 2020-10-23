Colors on Parade Adds Mobile Reconditioning Franchise in California

Colors on Parade, the mobile onsite auto repair services franchise, announced the opening of its newest franchise location in Riverside, California. Servicing the Riverside County area, the new franchise is owned and operated by Donald Basile-Gregg.
Working alongside Area Developer, Steve Vines, Donald will bring EcoSmart mobile automotive reconditioning services to the Riverside community at an affordable price. In addition, the new franchise will provide car dealerships with the highest quality reconditioning services for their inventory with a quick turnaround time.
A Southern California
