Alamo Body & Paint Facilities Rebrand as ProCare Collision

ProCare Collision, the Texas-based Multi Shop Operator (MSO) with over 40 locations,- announced the rebranding of its Alamo Body & Paint locations to the ProCare Collision brand. This consolidation of brands and alignment in processes is part of the MSO’s strategy to bring a unified presence to the San Antonio Market.

ProCare acquired three Alamo Body & Paint locations in December 2019.

“While Alamo and ProCare have been separate in name, we have worked as one since our merger in 2019,” said Mark Fuller Regional Manager at ProCare Collision.

Parent company ProCare operates multiple brands across Texas including ProCare Collision