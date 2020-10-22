CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Skills/Compétences Canada’s Collision Repair Program and Car-o-Liner Announce Post-Secondary School Giveaway

Skills/Compétences Canada’s Collision Repair Program and Car-o-Liner Announce Post-Secondary School Giveaway

By Leave a Comment

Skills/Compétences Canada announced that through the work of our Skills Canada Collision Repair Program, Car-O-Liner has generously donated a CTR7 Spot Welder to be awarded to a post-secondary college, polytechnic or technical institute in Canada. The Skills Canada Collision Repair Program and Skills Canada will manage the application and selection process.

Skills Canada CollisionOne post-secondary school with a collision repair technician program will receive a free CTR-7 Spot Welder. The spot welder is valued up to approximately $24,000 and will greatly enhance the institution’s auto body repair program. In addition, other applicants that do not receive the donated unit will be eligible

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey