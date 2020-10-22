Skills/Compétences Canada’s Collision Repair Program and Car-o-Liner Announce Post-Secondary School Giveaway

Skills/Compétences Canada announced that through the work of our Skills Canada Collision Repair Program, Car-O-Liner has generously donated a CTR7 Spot Welder to be awarded to a post-secondary college, polytechnic or technical institute in Canada. The Skills Canada Collision Repair Program and Skills Canada will manage the application and selection process.

One post-secondary school with a collision repair technician program will receive a free CTR-7 Spot Welder. The spot welder is valued up to approximately $24,000 and will greatly enhance the institution’s auto body repair program. In addition, other applicants that do not receive the donated unit will be eligible