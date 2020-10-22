Opus IVS Introduces Collision Repair Scanning Solution, Announces Integration with CCC

Opus IVS, formerly DrewTech, announced the availability of a new collision repair scanning solution, ScanSafe, that brings together OEM scanning, aftermarket quick scanning, calibration, programming, and live diagnostic support through a consistent user interface. ScanSafe integrates into the existing workflow of CCC ONE users, making it easy to conduct pre-scans, in-process scans, and post-repair scans. Scan results and invoices will flow back into CCC ONE.

“OPUS is proud to work with CCC to make it even easier for collision repair facilities to access tools and information they already use when completing quality repairs,” said Brian Herron, president, Opus IVS. “The