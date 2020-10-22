CollisionWeek

Axalta Reports Refinish Sales Down 9% in Third Quarter

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) reported third quarter net sales overall decreased 7.2% year-over-year to $1,026.9 million including a 0.1% foreign currency benefit, driven by 6.0% lower volumes and 1.4% lower average price and product mix.

Axalta Performance Coatings Q3 2020

Performance Coatings third quarter net sales were $682.7 million, a decrease of 5.7% year-over-year. Constant currency organic net sales decreased 6.9% in the period, driven by a 4.5% volume decline primarily from Refinish, as well as a 2.4% decrease in average price and product mix, including impacts from both end-markets. Foreign exchange was a 1.1% tailwind and M&A benefits were modest in the period.

