Auto Insurance Claims Satisfaction Climbs to Record High

J.D. Power says direct repair shops have higher customer satisfaction than industry as a whole. NJM Insurance Co. ranked highest overall in satisfaction.

One silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic: a 22% decline in frequency of auto insurance repairable claims has given insurers some breathing room to refine their customer experience and deliver higher touch and higher quality service during the claims process. According to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, released today, that laser focus on quality service has translated into shorter cycle times, better service delivery and, ultimately, a record high level of customer satisfaction.