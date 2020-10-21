Traffic Volume in August Down Over 12% Compared to 2019

Of concern, the improvement in traffic volume compared to last year paused at the end of summer, down over 1 percentage point below July.

Travel volume in August decreased substantially on a year-over-year basis and the decrease was greater than that recorded in July. Travel for the month of August is estimated at 251.3 billion vehicle miles nationwide according to the most recent data released by the Federal Highway Administration. August’s traffic volume represents a decrease of 12.3% or 35.3 billion vehicle miles below August 2019.

August’s result is the sixth straight monthly decline in traffic volume compared to the