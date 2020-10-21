CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / Traffic Volume in August Down Over 12% Compared to 2019

Traffic Volume in August Down Over 12% Compared to 2019

By Leave a Comment

Of concern, the improvement in traffic volume compared to last year paused at the end of summer, down over 1 percentage point below July.

Travel volume in August decreased substantially on a year-over-year basis and the decrease was greater than that recorded in July. Travel for the month of August is estimated at 251.3 billion vehicle miles nationwide according to the most recent data released by the Federal Highway Administration. August’s traffic volume represents a decrease of 12.3% or 35.3 billion vehicle miles below August 2019.

August’s result is the sixth straight monthly decline in traffic volume compared to the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey